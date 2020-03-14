Home

Hill Michael 'Mick' Passed away peacefully at home on 18th February aged 84 years.
A service in celebration of Mick's life will be held on Friday 3rd April, 1:45pm at The Oaks Crematorium.
All who knew Mick are very welcome to attend. Family flowers only although donations are being gratefully received for 'Hope into Action' or 'Barnardo's, and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA.
(023) 92 477190 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 14, 2020
