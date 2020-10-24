|
|
|
Knight Michael Raymond
'Mick' Passed away peacefully at home on 16th October 2020, aged 82 years.
A service in celebration of Mick's life will be held on Monday 2nd November, 10:30am at St James Church,
Milton for family and close friends,
followed by a committal at
Milton Cemetery at 11:30am.
Flowers are being gratefully
received and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service, 25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
02392 477190 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 24, 2020