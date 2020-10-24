Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Knight

Notice Condolences

Michael Knight Notice
Knight Michael Raymond
'Mick' Passed away peacefully at home on 16th October 2020, aged 82 years.
A service in celebration of Mick's life will be held on Monday 2nd November, 10:30am at St James Church,
Milton for family and close friends,
followed by a committal at
Milton Cemetery at 11:30am.
Flowers are being gratefully
received and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service, 25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
02392 477190 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -