|
|
|
Molloy Michael John
"Mick" Passed away peacefully on
4th February 2020 aged 82.
Much loved brother of John
and sister in law Sandra.
Uncle to Sam, Ali and Wes.
Great Uncle to Ewen and Elliott.
He will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Crematorium Havant on Thursday 12th March at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Alzheimers Society c/o Southern Cooperative Funeralcare,
20 Mengham Road, Hayling Island
PO11 9BL. 02392460047.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 5, 2020