|
|
|
SAVAGE Michael
(Mike) MRINA
Late MOD Portsmouth, London and Bath.
Passed away peacefully
on Saturday 14th December 2019.
Dear husband of Denise, loving dad to
James and daughter in law Nikki, Caroline and son in law Vince,
proud and loving grandad
to Louisa and Olivia.
Will be sadly missed.
Now at rest, God bless.
Cremation at Haycombe Crematorium, Bath on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Hungerford House, may be left
on exit after the service or sent to
A and J Bewley Funeral Directors,
57a Pickwick Road, Corsham,
SN13 9BF in recognition of
the loving care given to Mike
over the last 2 years.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 26, 2019