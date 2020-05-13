|
Toovey Michael Passed away peacefully on
4th May 2020 aged 76.
Much loved husband of Joan,
loving father and grandfather of Mark, Suzanne, Mark, Jasna and Max.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Portchester Crematorium
on 27th May at 12.45.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact Co-op Funeralcare, Telephone 02392 372106
Published in Portsmouth News on May 13, 2020