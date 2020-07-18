Home

Michael Walker Notice
Walker Michael John Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Passed away
9th July 2020 at home, aged 77.
Will be greatly missed by us all.
Funeral service on 30th July,
floral tributes welcome or donations to
The Mid Hants Railway Preservation Society via Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, Cosham.
Sleep peacefully, free from pain.
Love you always,
your loving wife Lynne xx
Thank you for the memories,
we love you and miss you.
Lucy, Michael and Jacob xxx
Published in Portsmouth News on July 18, 2020
