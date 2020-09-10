|
|
|
Dale Mick Passed away peacefully
at home surrounded by his loving family on
Thursday 3rd September 2020.
Mick will be sadly missed by all his family and friends who loved him.
Funeral Service to take place on Monday 14th September 2020 at 10.30am at Portchester Crematorium in the South Chapel.
Due to government restrictions
only 20 mourners are allowed
to attend the service.
All flowers welcome C/O
Forever Together Funeral Care,
197 Allaway Avenue. PO6 4HG. Donations in Mick's memory are also welcome via Forever Together Funeral Care, 197 Allaway Avenue. PO6 4HG
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 10, 2020