|
|
|
Borham Molly Angela Passed away at
QA Hospital, Portsmouth on
11th January 2020,
aged 87 years.
Widow of the late Peter Borham.
Mother of Andrew and Denise, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
At peace and reunited with Dad.
Memories we will treasure forever.
No words will convey our loss.
Much appreciation to Crofton Care, Queen Alexandra and
all involved with Molly's care.
Funeral will be held on Thursday
20th February 2020 at
St Columba Church, Hillson Drive, Fareham at 11am followed by interment at Crofton Cemetery, Stubbington.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 23, 2020