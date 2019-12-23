|
|
|
DIDYMUS Muriel Irene
(née Taylor) Passed away peacefully
at The Home Of Comfort, Southsea, on December 14, 2019,
aged 90.
A much loved Mum who will be sadly missed by her children Stephen,
Martin & Lorna, and daughters-in-law Carol & Jackie.
A celebration of Muriel's life will take place at The Church Of The Holy Spirit, Southsea, on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11am, followed by private cremation at Portchester. No flowers please but donations, if desired, may be made
to The Rowans Hospice or Holy Spirit Church Fund c/o
A.G.Stapleford & Sons,
6, Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
PO2 7JN (tel: 02392 671444)
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 23, 2019