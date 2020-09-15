Home

DIFFEY Muriel 'Mary' Peacefully at home 9th September, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife to Cyril.
Will be sadly missed by her sons,
family and all her friends.
A celebration of Mary's life will be at Wessex Vale Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd September at 3.15pm. Numbers are restricted.
Please contact A H Freemantle,
46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY 01329 842115.
Donations to Wessex Heartbeat
or Cancer Research UK
can be made online at www.marydiffey.muchloved.com
or cheques sent c/o A H Freemantle please.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 15, 2020
