|
|
|
KING Muriel Mum sadly died, aged 91,
on Thursday, 5th November
from heart failure.
She will be greatly missed
by the family but is now at rest.
Blessings for your onward journey.
The funeral is on 2nd December
at St. Mary's Church followed
by Portchester Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, made out
to British Heart Foundation or
Royal British Legion sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
20 Mengham Road, Hayling Island, PO11 9BL or visit the webpage at murielking.muchloved.com
All our love Mum, Nan, Great Grandma - Andrea & Steve, Joel & Darat, Leo and the great grandchildren.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 11, 2020