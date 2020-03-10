|
|
|
Swain Nancy Clara Passed away peacefully
on 28th February 2020, aged 93 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother of
Tony, Anne, Barbara, Chris, Richard, Katie, Kathryn, Rob, Jennifer, Lee,
Paul, Katie, Callum, T.J, Kezia, Keira, Harry, Jake, Oli and Finley.
She will be sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Southampton Crematorium,
(West Chapel) on Tuesday
24th March at 10.45am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be
made in loving memory of Nancy
to Dementia U.K at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
or by cheque, made payable to Dementia U.K and sent C/o
Cooperative Funeralcare,
24 High Street, Bishop's Waltham,
SO32 1AA
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 10, 2020