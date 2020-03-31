|
|
|
McCaw
Neil passed away peacefully on the
23rd March 2020 aged 50 years.
Beloved husband to Tracey, precious father to his two sons Charlie and Alfie and the loving son of his parents Patrick and Janet.
He was a gentle, kind and utterly irreplaceable human being who will remain in our hearts for evermore.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 17th April at 09.15am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made to Cancer Research UK at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southsea Funeralcare,
128 Albert Road, Southsea, PO4 0JS
Telephone: 02392832151
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 31, 2020