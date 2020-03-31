Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neil McCaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil McCaw

Notice Condolences

Neil McCaw Notice
McCaw
Neil passed away peacefully on the
23rd March 2020 aged 50 years.
Beloved husband to Tracey, precious father to his two sons Charlie and Alfie and the loving son of his parents Patrick and Janet.
He was a gentle, kind and utterly irreplaceable human being who will remain in our hearts for evermore.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 17th April at 09.15am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made to Cancer Research UK at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Southsea Funeralcare,
128 Albert Road, Southsea, PO4 0JS
Telephone: 02392832151
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -