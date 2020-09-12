Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neville Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Parker

Notice Condolences

Neville Parker Notice
Parker Neville Alfred Passed away peacefully on
3rd September, aged 87 years.
Husband of June for 66 years;
Dad to Linda and Sheila;
Grandad and Great Grandad.
A Yorkshireman, he joined the
Royal Navy and met June at a
Southsea dance. The rest is history.
He is already missed.

A service in celebration of Neville's life will be held on Wednesday 16th September for immediate family and friends. However, donations are being gratefully received for 'Macmillan Cancer Support' in Neville's
memory and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service, 25-29 Park Parade, Havant,
PO9 5AA (023) 92 477 190
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -