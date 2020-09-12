|
|
|
Parker Neville Alfred Passed away peacefully on
3rd September, aged 87 years.
Husband of June for 66 years;
Dad to Linda and Sheila;
Grandad and Great Grandad.
A Yorkshireman, he joined the
Royal Navy and met June at a
Southsea dance. The rest is history.
He is already missed.
A service in celebration of Neville's life will be held on Wednesday 16th September for immediate family and friends. However, donations are being gratefully received for 'Macmillan Cancer Support' in Neville's
memory and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service, 25-29 Park Parade, Havant,
PO9 5AA (023) 92 477 190
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 12, 2020