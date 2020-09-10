Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norah Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norah Bond

Notice Condolences

Norah Bond Notice
Bond Norah Eunice
(née Vanner) Passed away peacefully
on August 29th, 2020, aged 95.

Dearest mum, how we loved you,
always dependable and strong.
Your long and happy life is now
over and you are at peace.
You will always be in our
hearts and memories for the
wonderful life you gave us.
Dear mum I will miss you so much.
Marilyn and Barry

Nan/Granny you were the absolute best nan and totally loved by us all.
We will miss you so much and love you, Kate, Nigel, Tom and Lucy.

A private funeral service will be
held at Portchester Crematorium,
donations welcome to
Cordelia Care Home c/o
Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, PO16 9UF
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -