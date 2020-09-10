|
|
|
Bond Norah Eunice
(née Vanner) Passed away peacefully
on August 29th, 2020, aged 95.
Dearest mum, how we loved you,
always dependable and strong.
Your long and happy life is now
over and you are at peace.
You will always be in our
hearts and memories for the
wonderful life you gave us.
Dear mum I will miss you so much.
Marilyn and Barry
Nan/Granny you were the absolute best nan and totally loved by us all.
We will miss you so much and love you, Kate, Nigel, Tom and Lucy.
A private funeral service will be
held at Portchester Crematorium,
donations welcome to
Cordelia Care Home c/o
Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, PO16 9UF
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 10, 2020