Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Lowry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Lowry

Notice Condolences

Norman Lowry Notice
Lowry Norman Victor Peacefully passed away on
7th October 2020 aged 94 years.
A Treasured Father,
Grandfather & Great Grandfather
will be greatly missed.
Due to social distancing there
will be a private family funeral service at Portchester Crematorium
on Thursday 29th October at 10.00.
All enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
02392 863031 or to make an online donation to Alzheimer's Society please visit www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -