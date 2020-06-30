|
|
|
SHOTT Norman Hazeldine Passed peacefully away into the presence of his Lord on 17th June, 2020 at his home, aged 92 years.
Norman will be very sadly missed by his loving family and all that knew him.
The Graveside Service will be held
on Wednesday, 8th July at
Kingston Cemetery, St. Mary's Road, Portsmouth PO1 5PQ at 11.00am.
Please be mindful of
Government Guidelines and respect Social Distancing.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made payable by cheque to Rowan's Hospice and sent c/o A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth
PO2 7JN.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 30, 2020