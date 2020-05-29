Home

Threadingham Norman Passed away peacefully on
21st May, aged 91 years.
A service in celebration of Norman's life
will be held on Monday 8th June at
11:30am at Portchester Crematorium.
Due to the current situation and the restrictions only immediate family are to attend. Flowers or donations
to 'Cancer Research' are being gratefully received and can be sent to:
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on May 29, 2020
