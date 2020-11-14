Home

Croucher Olive Joan Passed peacefully away on Thursday October 22nd 2020
To me you were someone special, someone set apart,
Now God has you in his keeping,
but I have you in my heart.
He saw you getting weary,
the hill to steep to climb,
so he gently closed your eyes,
and whispered "peace be thine".
My love for you will always keep,
it cannot fade, it lies to deep.
No longer in my life to share,
but in my heart you are always there.
Love you, Janet, Andy, Alice,
Sage and Otis xx
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 14, 2020
