Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Wardle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Wardle

Notice Condolences

Olive Wardle Notice
WARDLE Olive Mary Passed away on
2 February 2020 aged 89.
Loved daughter, caring sister, darling wife,
devoted mother, loving grandmother and proud great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Love you Mum. Adrian and Nick xx . Love you always Olive, Ray xx
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on
21 February 2020 at 10.00am.
Flowers/Enquiries to South Downs Funeral Service, Hambledon Road, Denmead. 02392 231567
Donations to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity via South Downs Funeral Service.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -