WARDLE Olive Mary Passed away on
2 February 2020 aged 89.
Loved daughter, caring sister, darling wife,
devoted mother, loving grandmother and proud great grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Love you Mum. Adrian and Nick xx . Love you always Olive, Ray xx
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on
21 February 2020 at 10.00am.
Flowers/Enquiries to South Downs Funeral Service, Hambledon Road, Denmead. 02392 231567
Donations to Portsmouth Hospitals Charity via South Downs Funeral Service.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 19, 2020