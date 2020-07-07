|
ELLIS Oswald David (Ossie) Died peacefully at home after a short illness on 30th June, aged 89 years, surrounded
by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Joy,
4 children, 14 grandchildren and
12 great-grandchildren after a long life serving the Fareham Borough Council.
May he rest in peace.
A private funeral on July 9th, no flowers please, but donations to Marie Curie may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711 or via www.coghlan.net/funeral-notices/
Published in Portsmouth News on July 7, 2020