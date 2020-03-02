|
|
|
Brown Pamela Sadly passed away on
Friday 14th February 2020 at
the QA Hospital, aged 90 years.
Deeply missed by David, Gillian and Alan, Grandchildren, Natalie, Derek and Olivia and Great Grandson, Samuel.
The funeral service is to take place
on Monday 9th March at
Portchester Crematorium, at 1.15pm.
Donations if desired made payable
to the 'Sailors Society' c/o
Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors,
5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville
Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2020