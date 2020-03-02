Home

Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors Leslie Wigman
5 Hambledon Parade, Hambledon Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6XE
02392 641366
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
13:15
Portchester Crematorium
Pamela Brown Notice
Brown Pamela Sadly passed away on
Friday 14th February 2020 at
the QA Hospital, aged 90 years.
Deeply missed by David, Gillian and Alan, Grandchildren, Natalie, Derek and Olivia and Great Grandson, Samuel.
The funeral service is to take place
on Monday 9th March at
Portchester Crematorium, at 1.15pm.
Donations if desired made payable
to the 'Sailors Society' c/o
Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors,
5 Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville
Tel: 02392 641366
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 2, 2020
