HOWE Pamela Anne Passed away peacefully
on Saturday 26 September 20.

Loving Wife to Norman,
caring Mother to Peter, David and Katie and wonderful Nan to Jordan, Aidan, Jasmine, Joe, Lily, Evelyn and Jack.
A kind-hearted friend to many
and loved by one and all.
You will be sorely missed
and forever remembered.
Funeral is strictly invited guests only on 13th October 20 at 1100; for others there will be a live Webcast.
Politely ask for family flowers only, with other donations requested to the Rowan's Hospice - at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Churcher-and-Tribbeck-PamelaHowe
Any enquiries to Churcher and Tribbeck, Gosport 02392 580755.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 9, 2020
