SILK Pamela Beatrice Passed away peacefully
on 30th April, aged 84.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 14th May at 10:45am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service, but the service can be viewed
via weblink.
Please contact Debbie for details.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations and will be going to
Good Neighbours, Salvation Army & The Silver Line.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 11, 2020