Pamela Silk

Pamela Silk Notice
SILK Pamela Beatrice Passed away peacefully
on 30th April, aged 84.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 14th May at 10:45am.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service, but the service can be viewed
via weblink.
Please contact Debbie for details.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations and will be going to
Good Neighbours, Salvation Army & The Silver Line.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 11, 2020
