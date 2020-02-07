Home

Pamela Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Pamela Barbara Sadly passed away
4th February 2020, aged 84 years.
A service in celebration of Pam's life
will be held on Tuesday 18th February,
2:30pm at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
All who knew Pam are
very welcome to attend.
Family flowers only although
donations are being gratefully received for 'Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance' and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, PO3 5EG
(023)92 665795 www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 7, 2020
