Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Voller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Voller

Notice Condolences

Pamela Voller Notice
VOLLER Pamela Mary Merrill
(nee Harvey) Passed away peacefully at home on 14th March 2020, aged 88. Due to current exceptional circumstances; immediate family only to attend the funeral.
Ernest (George), Hazel and Philip will invite the wider family and friends to join them in celebrating Pam's life
later in the year.
Donations for The Rowans Hospice
at Home may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors,
Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU
Tel: 01329 282711 www.coghlan.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -