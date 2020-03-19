|
|
|
VOLLER Pamela Mary Merrill
(nee Harvey) Passed away peacefully at home on 14th March 2020, aged 88. Due to current exceptional circumstances; immediate family only to attend the funeral.
Ernest (George), Hazel and Philip will invite the wider family and friends to join them in celebrating Pam's life
later in the year.
Donations for The Rowans Hospice
at Home may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors,
Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU
Tel: 01329 282711 www.coghlan.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 19, 2020