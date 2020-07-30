Home

WARREN Pamela Dorothy Passed away peacefully at
Millway House Nursing Home,
previously from Baffins,
Portsmouth and Bourne, Lincs
on 19th July 2020, aged 89.

A much loved wife of the late Geoffrey Warren and later her companion Brian. She was mother to Valerie
and Ian and a grandmother and
great grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Rest in peace Mum.

A funeral service is to be held at Charlton Park Crematorium
on 6th August 2020 at 1:45 pm
Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, can be
made by cheque payable to
British Heart Foundation and sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
22 London Street, Andover, SP10 2PE or alternatively, can be made online by following the link: www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on July 30, 2020
