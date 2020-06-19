|
|
|
Williams Pamela Margaret Dearest Mum,
my heart is breaking right now, you have left a
huge hole in my life,
I will miss you always and forever,
you're back with Dad now,
your loving daughter Nikki xxx
So grateful having you as my Mum, thanks for always being there for us, you will be much missed,
back with Dad now.
Sleep tight Mum, love now and always, Dean and Gill xxx
In loving memory of our dear
sister-in-law Pam, now reunited with Derek, will always remember our holidays in Benidorm!
God Bless, Diane, Michael and families xx
Published in Portsmouth News on June 19, 2020