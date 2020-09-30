Home

Willis Pamela Ann Sadly passed away on
13th September after a
short battle with Dementia.
Much loved mum and nan, will be missed greatly, now reunited with dad.

In loving memory of Pam, a devoted daughter to Joyce and a caring sister to Lynda, she will be sadly missed
by all the family.

There will be a family only funeral service on Tuesday 13th October, 1.30pm at Portchester Crematorium. Flowers welcome or donations to the Alzheimer's Society please send c\o Fareham Funeralcare, Unit 1 Davis Way, Newgate Lane, Fareham, PO14 1JF.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 30, 2020
