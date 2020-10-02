Home

Moran Pat Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 15th September 2020,
aged 73.
Much loved mother and grandmother of Michelle, Freya, Kyle, Jem and Jay, and loving partner of Gordon.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 12th October 2020 at 12.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Flowers welcome or, if desired, donations for Macmillan Cancer Support can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-op Funeralcare, 131 Eastney Road, Portsmouth, PO4 8DZ
Tel: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 2, 2020
