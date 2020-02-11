Home

Patricia Baldacchino

Patricia Baldacchino Notice
Baldacchino Patricia Mary Aged 88.
Passed away on
Saturday 1st February with her loving family by her side
She will be loved and missed by everyone that knew her.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th February at 12.15 at
St Johns Cathedral, Bishop's Crispian Way, Portsmouth, PO1 3HG followed by an interment at Milton Cemetery.
All flowers welcome
C/o Forever Together Funeral Care
8 Charlotte Street
Portsmouth
PO1 4AJ
Telephone 02392733645
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 11, 2020
