Hallett Patricia
(née Jolliffe) Passed away peacefully on
6th August 2020, aged 80.
Much loved mother/grandmother/
great grandmother & sister of
Debbie, Stuart, Bradley,
Zara, Max, Reece & Amelia.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peter & Paul Church on
2nd September 2020 at 10.30am.
Afterwards at Kingston
Cemetery at 12.00pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
All flowers can be sent to
Co-op Funeralcare Cosham.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 15, 2020