Manchip Patricia Elizabeth Passed away peacefully
on 22/12/2019, aged 76.
Much loved wife, mum, sister,
nanny and great nanny.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel, on Wednesday
22nd January 2020 at 3.30pm.
Patricia's family invite you to join them after the service at The Artillery Arms, Hester Road, Eastney.
Flowers welcome.
If desired, donations can be made by cheque to British Lung Foundation c/o 131 Eastney Road, Eastney, PO4 8DZ
Telephone: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 9, 2020