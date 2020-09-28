Home

More Obituaries for Patricia Olding
Patricia Olding

Olding Patricia Anne Died peacefully on
18th September, aged 81.
Much loved wife of Peter,
mother of Julie and Jacqueline and grandmother to Gavin, Rebecca, Matthew, Nathan and Ashley.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family, friends and neighbours.
The funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 1st October at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only but
if you wish to make a donation, please make cheques payable to 'RSPCA Solent Branch' and send it c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
47 High Street, Cosham,
Portsmouth PO6 3AX.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 28, 2020
