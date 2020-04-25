|
Tayler Patricia (Pat) Margaret
(nee Rouse) Pat passed away peacefully at Gracewell of Ascot Care home on Thursday 16th April aged 80.
Beloved sister of Jacqueline and Carole. Sadly missed by Glenn, Helene, Laura, Jake and Ellie, Stephen, Kerri , Joel , Lucas, and special friends Marie and Stan.
Affectionally remembered by many she will be greatly missed by all.
Family flowers only.
A celebration service of Pats life will be held later in the year.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 25, 2020