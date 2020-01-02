Home

WEYMAN Patricia Eileen
'Trish' Passed away suddenly on
Saturday 14th December
with her grandchildren
Jenna and Harry by her side.

A lovely lady, wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed forever, forgotten never.
All our love as always,
Stan, Julie, Mark, Jenna,
Harry and Missie xxx

Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium,
Friday 10th January, 11.15am.
Flowers welcome, or donations
to St. John's Ambulance.

Any enquiries to
Solent Funeral Directors,
Tel: 023 9298 5985
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 2, 2020
