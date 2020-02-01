|
|
|
WHYTE Patricia
(Kilgetty) The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday 23rd January of Mrs Patricia Whyte, affectionately known as 'Tricia', aged 69
years of Oakfield Drive, Kilgetty, Pembrokeshire, formerly of Oakmeadow Close, Emsworth.
A dearly loved Mum,
Granny and Friend.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 7 th February at Parc Gwyn
Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am.
A special request for a splash of
purple to be worn as this was Tricia's favourite colour. There will be
family flowers only with donations,
if so desired for 'The British Hedgehog Preservation Society' c/o
E. C. Thomas Son, Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834 831876) or 21 Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646 682680 who are conducting the funeral arrangements.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 1, 2020