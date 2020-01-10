|
|
|
Wiltshire Nee Binstead
Patricia Mary
'Patsy' It is with great sadness that James, Matthew, Hannah, Ellie and Alfie announce the death of Patsy who passed away on 11th December 2019, aged 71 years.
Devoted widow of the late James Wiltshire 'Jim', beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
God please take care of her and set her free from pain and let her dance amongst the stars with the angels and all our loved ones in Heaven.
The funeral service is to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 24th January 2020 at 1.45pm.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent C/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER Tel 02392 863031.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 10, 2020