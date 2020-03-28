|
|
|
Wright Patricia Margaret It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Margaret Wright (nee Cobb) announces her passing after a brief illness, on Tuesday 24 March 2020
at the age of 91 years.
Pat will be lovingly remembered
by her Children David and Pamela, Grandchildren, Cheri and Thomas
and Great Grandchildren Henry, Thomas and Harlow.
Pat will also be fondly remembered
by her many friends and family.
Pat was predeceased by her
husband Donald and her siblings
Tom, Bill, Alec, Mary, John and Stanley.
A restricted Funeral Service in memory of Pat will be held on Monday 6 April at 1530 hours in accordance with the current Coronavirus guidance.
A celebration of the life of Pat will be announced at a later date.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of
Pat to the Rowan Hospice.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 28, 2020