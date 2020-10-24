Home

BURKE Patrick Passed away peacefully on
12th October, aged 47 years.

Much loved husband, son and brother, his presence is deeply missed but his memory will be forever cherished
by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday 30th October at 10.30am at Corpus Christi Church, North End.

Flowers are welcome but donations to the Renal Amenity Fund / Portsmouth Hospitals Charity or the National Kidney Federation are preferred via www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 24, 2020
