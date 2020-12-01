Home

Patrick Gamblin

Patrick Gamblin Notice
GAMBLIN Patrick Reginald Passed away peacefully at
Queen Alexandra hospital on
19th November 2020 aged 88 years.
Husband to Averil, Father to Stephen and Teresa, Grandfather to
Matthew, Hannah and Edie Mae,
Great Grandfather to Elijah,
Charlie and Fenella.
Generous, down to earth and funny he brought smiles and laughter to everyone who met him.
The world will be a little
less fun without him.
There will be a private family funeral service at Portchester Crematorium at 1p.m. on Friday 4th December.
Further details including service webcast from M Coghlan Ltd Funeral
Directors. Westbury Road, Fareham.
Tel: 01329 282711.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 1, 2020
