Patrick O'Byrne

Patrick O'Byrne Notice
O'BYRNE Patrick It is with deepest sadness,
that we announce the death of
our beloved husband and father,
on Friday 19th June.
His funeral service will take place
at St Edmund's RC Church, Horndean on Tuesday 7th July at midday,
followed by interment into Catherington Lane Cemetery.
Attendance will be limited due to the current situation, however please speak to the family for guidance.
Floral tributes, or donations in lieu of flowers to 'Sightsavers' would be welcome, and these may be sent
c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
12 The Pallant, Havant PO9 1BE.
023 9248 4844
Published in Portsmouth News on July 1, 2020
