Patrick Riley Notice
RILEY Patrick Late of Riley Newsagents Hayling Island
Sadly passed away peacefully on
12th January 2020.
Funeral Service is to take place on Tuesday 4th February 2020,
at "The Oaks", Havant Crematorium
at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be given to Cancer Research UK
c/o Grady's Family Funeral Directors, 23 Mengham Road, Hayling Island,
PO11 9BG.

Happy memories of our too short time together, no more pain sweetheart.
Rest in Peace.
Love you June x x
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 21, 2020
