Barnard Paul Richard Passed away peacefully on 5th June, aged 71 years, in QA Hospital.
He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and everyone who knew him.
A funeral service for close family only, will be held at Portchester Crematorium due to the current
Covid-19 restrictions.
Family flowers only.
However, if you would like to make a donation to the 'British Heart Foundation', this would be gratefully received and can be sent to:
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth,
PO3 5EG. (023)92 665795
www.searsonsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on June 13, 2020