Paul Cardinal

Paul Cardinal Notice
Cardinal Paul My son Paul
has sadly passed away on
Tuesday, the 28th of January 2020 at home, at the age of 53.

We, as a family are devastated and grief stricken that Paul has been taken from us so early. You were constant in our lives, a very caring, thoughtful,
kind-hearted member of the family.
A very intelligent person,
your full potential and talent wasn't put to full use, you will be sadly missed
by your caring Dad Ron.

A special love from Nigel, Sue, Clare, Sophie, Becky and little Mollie.
Friends send their farewells, all friends and relatives are welcome to come.

The funeral service will be held at the:
South Downs Natural Burial Site,
The Sustainability Centre,
Droxford Road, East Meon,
Petersfield, Hampshire,
GU 32 I HR, on Tuesday, the 18th of February 2020, starting time, 11:30 am.

Flowers may be sent to Rubys Funeral Ltd, no later than Monday,
the 17th of February pm, c/o
Rubys Funeral Ltd,
2 Stoke Parade, Stoke Road,
Gosport, PO12 1QE
Tel: 02392 501128.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 12, 2020
