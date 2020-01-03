Home

Paul Stallard

Paul Stallard Notice
STALLARD Paul Retired Research & Development Director with Pall Europe.

Beloved Husband of Mrs Patricia Stallard, Hampshire County Councillor.

Paul sadly passed away in
Queen Alexandra Hospital on the
31st December 2019, aged 82 years.

Paul was a kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed by all members of his family, children, grandchildren and many friends.

Paul was a past President of
Probus Waterlooville, Life Member of Hampshire Astronomical Group,
an Old Secundrian, and a past Trustee of Denmead Community Association.

A service of thanksgiving will take place on Friday 24th January 2020 in
All Saints Church, Denmead at 3.00pm.

All friends are welcome.

Family flowers only please.

Donations are being received for
The National Spinal Injuries Centre, Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Donations may be made by sending a cheque made payable to the charity marked Fund 2121 to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 3, 2020
