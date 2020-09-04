Home

Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors
302-304 Main Road
Southbourne, Hampshire PO10 8JL
Pauline Thomas

Notice Condolences

Pauline Thomas Notice
THOMAS Dr Pauline Mary
Ann Thomas Who passed away after a year's illness on 23rd August, aged 89 years.

Worked for many years in
Community Health and Sexual Health
in Portsmouth (Ella Gordon Unit
and Northern Parade Clinic),
Havant and Waterlooville.

Private Cremation at Chichester Crematorium. No flowers. Donations for St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent to Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors, 304 Main Road, Southbourne, Emsworth, PO10 8JL. 01243 374644.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 4, 2020
