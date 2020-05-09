|
|
|
Baigent Pearl June Passed away peacefully
on Monday, April 20th 2020, aged 86.
Much loved mother and sister, of Debbie, Rod, Rich and Jess loving
grandmother of Ryan, Nadia, Oliver and Hannah and great grandmother of Eva.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium, on
Monday, May 18th 2020 at 16:45.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact the
Co-operative Funeralcare, Emsworth.
Telephone: 01243-376458
Published in Portsmouth News on May 9, 2020